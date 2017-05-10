Colorado Ag Water Alliance to host water tour series this summer | MyWindsorNow.com

The Colorado Ag Water Alliance will host an Ag Water Tour Series this summer, where agriculture professionals will further explain to residents who don't work outside of agriculture about how water is used in ag.

The tours will focus on water administration, irrigation methods and efficiency and return flows. The tours also will explain how producers are making efforts to improve water conservation, irrigation efficiency and water quality.

Water professionals and consultants are encouraged to attend the tours as well.

A bus tour is planned for June 27 in the Denver Metro area in Longmont, Fort Lupton and Brighton. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont, and participants will tour Hergenreder Farms, Sakata Farms, and other ag producing locations in Adams and Weld counties.

To register, go to http://www.agwatertour-denver.eventbrite.com.

The bus tour planned for Greeley on May 10 was postponed. For more information or to see when it will be rescheduled, check back at http://coagwater.colostate.edu/UpcomingEvents.aspx.