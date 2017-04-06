Colorado DMV adds more online services to website | MyWindsorNow.com

In the name of convenience and efficiency, the Colorado Department of Revenue's Division of Motor Vehicles expanded its online offerings to 18 services from seven.

According to a news release, the 11 additional services were added to reduce wait times in driver license offices. The website to conduct online services is mydmv.colorado.gov.

The new services include:

» Beginning an application for a new driver's license or ID.

» Exchanging a driver's license for an ID.

» Extending an expiration date, if eligible.

» Adding or changing renewal reminders.

» Requesting a driving record.

» Paying eligible citations or reinstatement fees.

» Uploading reinstatement documents.

» Submitting a subpoena.

» Rescheduling a hearing.

» Viewing or submitting a DOT medical certificate.

These add to the existing services of renewing a driver's license or ID, checking eligibility to renew by mail, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, scheduling an appointment, renewing a vehicle's registration and managing an International Registration plan.

"We are on track to achieve our current goal of serving 65 percent of customers in 15 minutes or less by July 1, 2017, and we look forward to extending that goal to 100 percent of customers in the future," said DMV Senior Director Mike Dixon in the news release. "Allowing additional customers to complete their transactions online is a key component of this goal."

As a reminder, the news release said Colorado residents can renew their drivers licenses up to two consecutive times online, allowing them to avoid visiting a physical DMV location more than once every 15 years.

Other initiatives in reducing wait times include accepting credit cards at all state offices and hiring additional staff, among several others.