Colorado Eagles postpone press conference announcing their joining the AHL, citing Vegas shooting; new date not yet set

The Colorado Eagles this mornign postponed a press conference that would have officially announced their joining the American Hockey League and becoming the top minor-league affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Officials cited the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 on Sunday night as their reason to postpone.

"In light of the tragic events that have taken place in Las Vegas, the Colorado Eagles and Colorado Avalanche have postponed the press conference which was originally scheduled for Monday, October 2nd at noon," the team said in a statement. "The thoughts of the entire Eagles organization are with those who were impacted by this horrific incident on Sunday evening, as the world mourns for those who were lost and injured."

The team did not announce a new date for the press conference, but said it will come "in the very near future."