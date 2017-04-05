Colorado Energy Festival in May to feature barbecue cook-off, Charlie Daniels Band | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to http://www.usenergytour.com/tickets .

The U.S. Energy Tour travels to states where there is a high priority on a vibrant energy economy. It will travel to Greeley on May 19-20 for the Colorado Energy Festival, and the event will feature a golf tournament, barbecue cook-off and performances by three country artists.

Those who plan to attend this year's Colorado Energy Festival can expect golf, backyard barbecue and a performance by country icon Charlie Daniels Band.

The U.S. Energy Tour is making a pit stop in Greeley next month. The event celebrates those who work in the energy sector while connecting them with those in the community. It's set for May 19-20, with multiple events stacked up both days.

On May 19, the Colorado Energy Golf Tournament and Gala, which is presented by the Colorado Petroleum Council and NGL Energy Partners, will be held at Boomerang Links, 7309 4th St., Greeley. The tournament features two vehicle hole-in-one contests by Greeley Harley-Davidson with food and entertainment during the energy gala.

The tournament and gala will serve as a way to raise money and concert tickets for the event for local Colorado veterans. All donations collected throughout the day will go toward buying concert tickets for disabled vets at the Weld County Veterans Affairs Office. Donations will also go toward the Wounded Warrior Project.

Jason Marmon, executive director for the U.S. Energy Tour organization, said 100 tickets have already been raised for Weld veterans, and he expects that number to double by the time the event rolls around. The golf tournament will be open to the public if not enough sponsors sign up by May 1, Marmon said.

On May 20, Marmon said the day will be filled with events for the whole family.

From 1-5 p.m., the Colorado BBQ Cook-Off, presented by Innovative Foods in Evans, will feature several northern Colorado backyard chefs to showcase their barbecue at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave. There will also be a bikes and bikinis event, which Marmon said will be family-friendly.

Marmon said he is working to get a kids area at the event as well.

At 6 p.m., gates will open to the Greeley Stampede Arena for a show consisting of three artists: Whiskey Rebellion, Little Texas and the Charlie Daniels Band. All events on May 20 are open to the public.

Marmon said this is the first year the event will be held in Greeley. He said Greeley was chosen as a solid location for the Colorado festival because of the significant energy prominence in Weld County — he said about 90 percent of oil activity in the state is conducted in Weld. He and his father started the company about four years ago, with the first festival being held in Sturgis, S.D.

"We want to honor the hardworking men and women of the energy industry and the community that they operate within," Marmon said. "One of the things we've found out — I've worked in the oil and gas industry — is (those workers) don't necessarily do a good job of communicating within the communities that they're apart of, but they have a very large impact on those communities."

The U.S. Energy Tour will travel to Texas and North Dakota as well later this year.