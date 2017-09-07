Colorado health authorities issue air quality alert for Greeley as wildfires burn in mountains, Pacific Northwest

Colorado health officials warned again of poor air quality in Greeley and along the Front Range on Thursday as the result of wildfires burning to the west.

"Periods of wildfire smoke will continue to produce ozone and fine particulate concentrations in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category at times on Thursday," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in an Action Day alert issued Wednesday. The alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ozone levels in Greeley are expected to be in the moderate range on Thursday, while the department labeled the amount of fine particles in the air as unhealthy. Visibility also is expected to be poor throughout the day.

The alert comes as wildfires burn in Routt County on Colorado's Western Slope and in the Pacific Northwest.

The National Weather Service expects hazy and smoky skies throughout the day in Greeley, with a high of 86 degrees. On Friday, weather service forecasters expect a high of 88 degrees under mostly sunny skies for much of the day. In the afternoon, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 3 p.m.