Colorado in Motion to host Networking at Noon event | MyWindsorNow.com

 Colorado in Motion to host Networking at Noon event

Colorado in Motion to host Networking at Noon event

Colorado in Motion will host the Windsor Chamber of Commerce's Networking at Noon event from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 1455 Main St., Suite 160.

Visitors can network with business leaders in the community and learn about Colorado in Motion, according to the Chamber.

For more information call the Windsor Chamber of Commerce at 970-686-7189.