Colorado law enforcement discuss police departments receiving surplus military gear

According to the Defense Logistics Agency’s website, about $6 billion of property has been transferred from the military to law enforcement. More than 8,000 agencies take part in the program, the website states.

The federal 1033 program, which allows local law enforcement agencies to receive surplus military gear and vehicles, was created by Congress in 1990, according to a recent Washington Post article. Back then, in the early days of the War on Drugs, the equipment was meant to be used specifically in drug enforcement by state and local law enforcement. By 1997 though, according to the article, all law enforcement agencies could apply to the program, though those with heavy drug enforcement agendas were given preference.

An enormous, black armored truck set on waist-high wheels towers over a host of other vehicles in the back parking lot at the Greeley Police Department. Most of the time, it remains parked at the station, but sometimes — such as during SWAT standoffs — officers take the mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle to the city's streets.

The Greeley Police Department acquired the vehicle — and a host of other equipment — through the federal government's 1033 program. The program allows local law enforcement agencies to receive equipment the military is no longer using. On Monday, President Donald Trump lifted restrictions placed on the program in 2015, meaning local law enforcement will have more access to surplus military gear.

The vehicle, which the department acquired a few years ago and which was designed to shrug off IED explosions in the Iraq War, is a striking example of the program, but police departments, through a grant program that gives the equipment away for free, receive everything from guns to generators to night vision goggles from the military. Greeley Police Chief Jerry Garner said his department has even received a minesweeper, which Greeley officers use to find shell casings at crime scenes.

"(The program) saves the citizens of Greeley money," Garner said. "We're not having to go out and spend local taxpayers' money. It's enabled us to get some things we wouldn't have been able to get otherwise."

The 1033 program has received criticism, however. Critics have voiced concerns about local law enforcement using military gear in non-combat situations, and have said it creates a feeling of hostility between police and civilians. The issue gained a great deal of publicity in 2014, when crowds of protesters in Ferguson, Mo., clashed with police in the wake of an officer-involved shooting.

Photographs from those days depicted the town of about 21,000 as a war zone, with officers in riot gear facing off against civilians silhouetted against smoke and explosions. The unrest in Ferguson is often cited as a key factor in President Barack Obama's 2015 decision to place restrictions on the 1033 program. It's also one of the reasons Trump's decision is controversial.

"Tensions between law enforcement and communities remain high, yet the president and the attorney general are giving the police military-grade weaponry instead of practical, effective ways to protect and serve everyone," said Kanya Bennett, legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, on Monday.

None of the law enforcement officials interviewed for this story denied the program has received criticism. On the contrary, they admitted it can be abused.

"Most of the criticism of the program has been when an agency misused it, and the classic example of that was Ferguson," Garner said. "Having armored vehicles there didn't do anything; it probably made things worse."

There are situations when having a military-grade armored vehicle is helpful. For example, Garner said, the truck could pull up between a victim and a shooter to provide cover while paramedics load the injured person inside.

"We use the vehicle as an ambulance," Garner said, "but it's an armored vehicle."

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams also said his office does its best to make sure they do not appear too militaristic, even when using military gear. He understands the concern.

"It's a tough balance," he said.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office also has a mine-resistant vehicle, which deputies use primarily to help motorists stranded in remote areas of the county during winter storms. But the vehicle is painted white, not camouflage, and it's clearly labeled as a rescue vehicle, Reams said. Police departments in southeast Texas have also used military vehicles for flood rescue.

Fortunately, Reams said, the office's budget is large enough to provide deputies with most of the gear they need without the 1033 program. But he still sees value in it. He said the military would have disposed of the vehicle had the office not applied for it.

"That thing would have been made into scrap," he said. "It has 8,000 miles on it and a $750,000 price tag hanging off the door. I don't think that's a responsible use of tax dollars either federally or locally."

He added under Obama's restrictions to the program, his office would not have been able to acquire the armored vehicle.

Even though the Weld County Sheriff's office doesn't rely heavily on surplus military equipment to bolster its stock, Reams said he knows smaller police agencies that do.

Yuma County Sheriff Chad Day, for example, cited the program as paramount for his office. With a population of just over 10,000 people, the eastern Colorado county doesn't have the same budget as Weld, and Day said he couldn't, in good conscience, ask his commissioners to spend money on the type of gear he can get for free from the military, such as his office's armored vehicle. He still sees a need for it. In addition to natural disasters and rescue situations, he can remember multiple instances in the past year in which a person barricaded themselves in a building with a gun and threatened to shoot officers.

"All of law enforcement wishes we didn't need it, but we get shot at sometimes," Day said. "It sucks, I hate it, but it's where we're at right now."

Prior to acquiring the vehicle, Day said his deputies used to have request an armored vehicle from another agency if they needed one. The closest one was about three hours away, he said.

He's quick to point out the vast majority of what he receives from the military is not weaponry. He's gotten forklifts, generators, tractors, shop tools, ATVs, engine parts and even sports equipment, which inmates have used in the Yuma County Jail.

He's also heard sharp criticism of the program — one TV personality even said it would "shred" the 4th and 8th Amendments. It's why he advocates the program's responsible use.

"It's as important for us in law enforcement to continue to try to educate the public … as it is to justify our use of it," he said.

— Associated Press contributed to this story.