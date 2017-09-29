 Colorado native will perform country concert to help disaster victims | MyWindsorNow.com

Colorado native will perform country concert to help disaster victims

Andrea North
anorth@greeleytribune.com

A Weld County country singer will host a natural disaster benefit concert tonight.

According to a news release, Austin Wahlert, a country singer who grew up in Eaton, will perform a concert at 7-8:30 p.m. at the Fritzler Corn Maze, 20861 County Road 33, LaSalle.

The proceeds will go those affected by the wildfires in Montana and the floods in Florida and Texas.

Go back to article