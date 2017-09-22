Colorado Parks and Wildlife refunding hunting licenses for those whose trips were affected by hurricanes, wildfires
September 22, 2017
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will refund hunting licenses and issue exceptions for preference point restorations to out-of-state hunters whose Colorado trips were affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma and the numerous wildfires in the western United States, the department said in a news release.
Requests for refunds will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and no refunds will be given for licenses that have been used. Hunters looking for a refund must provide proof such as:
» An insurance claim number
» FEMA number
» Copy of canceled hotel or flight reservations
» Signed affidavit stating their reasons for canceling the trip
If you've been affected, call (303) 291-7208 to start the refund process.