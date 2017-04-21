Colorado wind industry ranks high for jobs | MyWindsorNow.com

Colorado's wind industry continued to fare well in 2016, ranking among the top 10 states for wind-power related jobs, and electricity generation and growth, according to an American Wind Energy Association report out this week.

The Rocky Mountain state held its No. 4 ranking for wind employment with more than 6,000 jobs, which were driven by manufacturing from the likes of Creative Foam, O'Neal Steel and Vestas, according to the report.

Across the country, the wind industry added 15,000 jobs, growing the total number of wind jobs to 102,000.

Colorado clinched the No.7 spot for the nation's fastest growing states when its wind generation jumped by 26.1 percent, according to AWEA. The state generated 9,425 MWh, which is enough to power 871,000 homes and is the eighth most in the country.

See more at http://www.denverpost.com.