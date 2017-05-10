Colorado’s largest insurer reports 15,850 damage claims in wake of Monday’s storm | MyWindsorNow.com

The state's largest insurer has received about 3,250 home damage claims and roughly 12,600 auto damage claims in the wake of Monday's hailstorm, according to a State Farm news release.

In the coming days and weeks, more claims are expected, the company reported. The claim totals reflect statewide totals, the lowest level of reporting the company provides.

State Farm officials said extra resources have been called into Colorado.

Policyholders may submit a claim through various channels. This includes contacting their State Farm agent, calling 1-800-SFCLAIM, or submitting a claim through our mobile app "Pocket Agent" or through our website at statefarm.com/claims.

Insurance company claim lines and important contact information

» 21st Century Insurance — 888-244-6163

» Allstate — Policyholders can start the claims process by calling 1-800-54-STORM or their agent.

» American Family — Contact American Family's 24-hour Customer Care Center, 1-800-MY-AMFAM (692-6326). Policyholders can also report claims to their local American Family agent or at http://www.amfam.com.

» American National — 800-333-2860

» Amica — Call 800-242-6422 or file at http://www.amica.com.

» Chubb Group of Insurance Cos (Federal Insurance Co., Vigilant Insurance Co., Pacific Indemnity Co., Great Northern Insurance Co., Chubb Custom Insurance Co.) — 800-252-4670

» Colorado Casualty — 888-298-3778

» Colorado Farm Bureau — 800-315-5998

» COUNTRY Financial — Call the Loss Reporting center at 1-866-268-6879. Policy holders can also call their agent to start the claims process.

» Farmers Insurance — Farmers Insurance customers should immediately contact their agent or Farmers' 24-hour claims hotline. HelpPoint: 800-435-7764 for immediate assistance. Spanish-language claims assistance: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

» Foremost Insurance — 800-527-3907

» Horace Mann — 800-999-1030

» Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association — 7951 E. Maplewood Ave., Suite 110, Greenwood Village, CO 80111; 303-790-0216; http://www.rmiia.org.

» Liberty Mutual — Report any claims by calling 1-800-2-CLAIMS (that's 1-800-225-2467) or at http://www.libertymutual.com.

» Nationwide Insurance — Nationwide customers please call 1-800-421-3535, contact your local agent, or go to http://www.nationwide.com.

» Safeco Insurance — 800-332-3226

» Shelter Insurance — 800-743-5837

» The Hartford — 800-243-5860

» Travelers — 800-252-4633

» USAA — Members can report claims by using USAA's mobile app on the iPad, Android or iPhone, going to usaa.com/help or calling 1-800-531-USAA (8722).

Contact list provided by: Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association