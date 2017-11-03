Committee approves Rep. Ken Buck’s anti-burrowing bill

The Oversight and Government Reform Committee passed Coloradan U.S. Rep. Ken Buck's anti-burrowing bill.

According to the news release, the Anti-Burrowing Bill aims to prevent non-career, political appointees from becoming senior civil servants at the end of their appointing president's term. Burrowing occurs when political appointees receive civil service protection, making it more difficult to fire them.

Buck, a Republican introduced the Political Appointee Burrowing Prevention Act in February 2017 along with Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu, Republican Texas Rep. Pete Sessions and Democratic Colorado Rep. Jared Polis.

The bill waits for consideration on the House floor.