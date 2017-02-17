Community Foundation offers grants to 11 groups | MyWindsorNow.com

Community Foundation offers grants to 11 groups
February 17, 2017
The Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County announced on Friday the second round of recipients for its Making Your Wish Anniversary Grant Program.
As a way for the foundation to mark its 20th anniversary throughout 2017, the recipients will receive up to $2,000 for an event that supports community participation, involvement and inclusion. The events are designed to bring Weld County residents of all ages together, according to a Community Foundation news release.
Grants were awarded to:
» Free our Girls: To host a week that raises community awareness of human trafficking. The week will be held March 20th to March 24th.
» Greeley Historic Preservation Office: To present: “In Tune With the Past… and Present: Preservation Perspectives in Greeley, Colorado.”
» Mead Downtown Development District Farmers’ Market: To support their Sunday markets during the summer.
» Colorado Humanities: To present a free educational event, “From the Trenches to Technology: On the Brink of World War I.”
» Arc of Weld County: To present a sensory-friendly film event at Kress Cinemas.
» Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy: To hold a family carnival.
» City of Evans: To support their Heritage Day community celebration.
» Envision H’Art of Envision: To hold an art show that showcases paintings, ceramics and other types of media created by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that participate in Envision’s Art Program.
» Colorado VNA: To host “Aging in Place: A Community Conversation.”
» Soccer Without Borders: To hold an international food festival.
» Colorado Dance Collective: To host the “Hot Chocolate Collective.”
For more information, go to http://www.cfsgwc.org.