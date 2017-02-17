Community Foundation offers grants to 11 groups | MyWindsorNow.com

The Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County announced on Friday the second round of recipients for its Making Your Wish Anniversary Grant Program.

As a way for the foundation to mark its 20th anniversary throughout 2017, the recipients will receive up to $2,000 for an event that supports community participation, involvement and inclusion. The events are designed to bring Weld County residents of all ages together, according to a Community Foundation news release.

Grants were awarded to:

» Free our Girls: To host a week that raises community awareness of human trafficking. The week will be held March 20th to March 24th.

» Greeley Historic Preservation Office: To present: “In Tune With the Past… and Present: Preservation Perspectives in Greeley, Colorado.”

» Mead Downtown Development District Farmers’ Market: To support their Sunday markets during the summer.

» Colorado Humanities: To present a free educational event, “From the Trenches to Technology: On the Brink of World War I.”

» Arc of Weld County: To present a sensory-friendly film event at Kress Cinemas.

» Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy: To hold a family carnival.

» City of Evans: To support their Heritage Day community celebration.

» Envision H’Art of Envision: To hold an art show that showcases paintings, ceramics and other types of media created by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that participate in Envision’s Art Program.

» Colorado VNA: To host “Aging in Place: A Community Conversation.”

» Soccer Without Borders: To hold an international food festival.

» Colorado Dance Collective: To host the “Hot Chocolate Collective.”

For more information, go to http://www.cfsgwc.org.