Community invited to longtime Windsor hair stylist’s retirement party Saturday | MyWindsorNow.com

Carolyn Miller has been cutting and styling hair across Windsor for 52 years, and she retired this week. Her last day at the Windsor Hair Shoppe, 229 N. 7th St, was Dec. 31.

Anyone who knows her or has been one of her thousands of clients through the years is invited to her retirement party from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Evangelical Free Church, 700 Pine Drive in Windsor.

RSVP with her daughter, Kimberly Reynolds, by calling (970) 978-2082.