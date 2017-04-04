Community joins family of 13-year-old Severance Middle School girl who died Saturday in vigil Monday night | MyWindsorNow.com

Aside from that, the only laws about ATV use deal with the registration of the vehicles and head and taillights.

ATVs can’t be used on paved roads or highways — except to cross the road or for agricultural use — and if anyone uses them on designated ATV routes they must be supervised if younger than 10, according to information from the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A couple hundred students and their families filled the Severance Middle School gym Monday night in grieving and remembrance of 13-year-old Severance Middle School girl who died Saturday following an ATV wreck.

When Sophia St. Amant's mother, Rhonda, walked out before the crowd with tears in her eyes, quiet sobs started around the room. When her voice started to break as she thanked the students, teachers, families and emergency responders for coming out, loud and mournful cries broke out throughout the crowd.

"Our family just moved here six months ago," she said. "I am overwhelmed by everyone that came out here."

"I'm just in awe of everybody being here. Sophia Rose was everything that was good about this world. She was a good girl, I ask for you all to pray for us. I can't tell you as a mother what this means to me. Please don't forget my Sophia Rose."

“Life was not intended to go like that and our hearts cry out in agony and sorrow,” John MehlTimberline Windsor Church pastor

Two boards, covered in signatures and short messages from students to St. Amant, bore large messages reading "thinking of you" and "you're in our prayers" in large purple print — her favorite color. Throughout the gym, most of the crowd wore purple shirts in jackets in honor of her.

Timberline Windsor Church pastor John Mehl encouraged the crowd of friends, family and students to come together as they grieve for St. Amant in the wake of her death.

"Life was not intended to go like that and our hearts cry out in agony and sorrow," Mehl said. "In times where you don't feel you have enough strength, this community is growing around you, they are your strength when you don't feel like you have enough."

Evidence suggests it was an accidental rollover of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that caused the wreck and drowning death of Sophia, according to officials.

She died Saturday night, a few hours after she and two other teenage girls driving a side-by-side ATV wrecked in a ditch filled with standing water about a mile northeast of Severance.

Weld County Coroner's Office officials released the girl's identity Monday morning after notifying her family and performing an autopsy.

Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 4:55 p.m. Saturday to the 12000 block of Weld County Road 76, near Weld 27, on report of a traffic crash.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office it appears the accidental rollover happened when the girls drove the ATV over the embankment of a canal and rolled into the water while they were off-roading in the area.

Two girls were able to get out of the vehicle and the ditch, but St. Amant was trapped, according to information from authorities. Firefighters and paramedics freed her and began CPR.

The three girls were taken to Medical Center of the Rockies.

The condition of the other two girls was not known, and their names won't be release because of their age, according to the sheriff's office.