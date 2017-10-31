Community members honored at Windsor Chamber of Commerce annual event

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce works to encourage businesses and residents in Windsor and recently awarded several residents and a town department for their work in the community. For more information, go to windsorchamber.net .

Richard Klimek can often be seen flipping burgers at community events, cheerfully chatting with passers-by.

It's not something all police chiefs would be willing to do, said Michal Connors, Windsor Chamber of Commerce executive director. That's one of the reasons Klimek, Windsor Police Chief, was one of four recipients of the "Taking on the World" award Oct. 25 at the chamber of commerce's annual dinner and awards night.

Connors said Klimek has given back to the Windsor community for more than 30 years.

"Whatever we need him to do he's there," she said. "We want him to know that we treasure that."

Klimek said being named an award winner was surreal because he felt other community members were more deserving.

"In a community with such great people, to be honored by this group is extremely flattering," he said.

Along with Klimek, Martin Lind, Jason Schaeffer and the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department were named winners of the award.

Connors said each was named a recipient for different reasons.

Lind, Connors said, was named a recipient for his work to bring more than 2,000 homes to Windsor.

"Martin has done so much, we thought it was time to recognize him again," Connors said. "He's brought so many rooftops to Windsor, and with rooftops there will come more businesses."

Lind said he designs his developments to benefit the Windsor community.

"It's cool to be recognized because to me everything in Windsor's important," he said.

The Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department has also helped add to the lifestyle in Windsor, Connors said. She said the recently-remodeled Windsor Community Recreation Center is one of the amenities the department now offers to help make Windsor a destination.

"When we go into the rec center now it's like 'Wow, I can't believe this is Windsor,' " she said. "We just thought we should thank them for what they went through with getting remodel done."

Eric Lucas, the director of the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, said the department was honored to be named one of the award-winners.

"For me, I guess it's nice to be recognized that our staff and the community have truly embraced the recreation center and all that embodies," he said.

Connors said Schaeffer has also played a pivotal role in putting Windsor on the map. His restaurants, Hearth Restaurant and Pub and Chimney Park Restaurant and Bar, have won several national awards.

"That just really draws attention to Windsor," Connors said. "Both of those restaurants bring in so many people from outside the area."

Schaeffer was unable to attend the dinner, but his award was announced during the ceremony.

More than 100 area business and town representatives visited the Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows for the chamber event, mingling and chatting before applauding their fellow community members as they received awards.

The theme for this year's event was "Taking on the World: Living Your Bucket List Life." Kenyon Salo, the keynote speaker for the event, talked to the rapt crowd after awards were given to residents and a town department Connors said are truly taking on the world.

"So each one's kind of special," she said.