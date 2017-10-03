Community Recreation Center exceeds expectations

For more information about the Windsor Community Recreation Center, which will soon celebrate the one-year anniversary of its expansion opening, go to http://www.windsorgov.com/189/Community-Recreation-Center .

The Windsor Community Recreation Center is less than a week away from celebrating one year of its expansion being open to the public, and officials say participation has exceeded expectations.

After recently returning from the 2017 NRPA Annual Conference, where Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department was honored for being in the top four nationwide in its category, Eric Lucas, the department's director, updated the Windsor Town Board on the recreation center's progress over the past year.

During Monday night's work session, Lucas said the center has seen more than 360,000 building visits.

"The recreation center has become a destination in and of itself," he said.

The center has 5,031 members, Lucas said, and an additional 1171 "Silver Sneakers," senior members. Of those, he said, 80 percent are Windsor residents, which was the main group the center was hoping to serve.

Windsor Town Board member Ivan Adams said he has noticed the center's popularity. When talking to a group of third-graders, Adams said he asked them if they regularly visit the recreation center.

"Almost every hand went up," he said.

The challenges the center is facing include wear and tear, Lucas said, and demand. With so many visits, Lucas said the center will be looking at repairs more frequently in the future, which will cost more now that warranties for items like the hot tub are almost up.

With the popularity of the center's programs, especially for children, Lucas said the department may need to cap some programs in the future. The rooms available for rent in the center are also frequently booked, Lucas said, so staff members have been holding meetings elsewhere.

But each month, the revenue has surpassed that of the previous month, Lucas said, so he is optimistic that residents will continue to utilize the center over the next year.