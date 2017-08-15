Community Recreation Center to close for cleaning

The Windsor Community Recreation Center will be closed Monday-Aug. 27 for maintenance and cleaning, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

"We try to minimize facility closures throughout the year, so we schedule an annual shutdown week for our team to conduct maintenance and deep cleaning," Recreation Manager Tara Fotsch said in the release. "This dedicated time allows us to paint walls, drain the pool and do annual pump room maintenance, refinish and recoat floors, conduct annual maintenance on all equipment, and deep clean the whole facility."

While the facility will be closed, the front desk will remain open for registrations from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Community members can also register for programs online at windsorgov.com/recreg.

For class and program offerings, go to windsorgov.com/activityguide.