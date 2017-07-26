Connections for Independent Living to celebrate 27th anniversary of Americans With Disabilities Act | MyWindsorNow.com

Connections for Independent Living, the Greeley-based nonprofit serving those with disabilities in Weld County, is celebrating the 27th anniversary of the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

"This is the law that guarantees that we can't discriminate against people with disabilities in work or school," said Colin Morey, Director of Programs and Operations at CIL.

Connections invites all to attend a celebration at its main office from 1-3 p.m. today at 1331 Eighth Ave. in Greeley.

There will be videos, pizza, drinks and cake available to all who attend.

For more information about Connections for Independent Living, go to http://www.connectionsforindependentliving.org.