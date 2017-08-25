Cook: The best way to create more terrorists

I have two boys, and they fight occasionally.

Sometimes I will allow verbal spats; sometimes I will give them lots of space to work things out themselves, but when things get rowdy and they get violent, I step in and suggest better ways.

Of course, I would be a bad father if I didn't. In fact, if I encouraged these two to get more violent I would be a failure as a parent.

One truth, held by countless cultures and affirmed by most religious traditions of the world is that you and I are God's children, that God lavishes grace and care on every person and that, in the words of Jesus, God "sends his rain on the just and unjust." If we believe in a creator, it follows not one person on Earth has come into being apart from the will of the Living God, that we each one of us has been intentionally made.

With this single truth in mind, we need to talk about the wars we have been fighting for the last 14 years. According to Brown University's Watson Institute, which is the most accurate private assessment of the costs of our wars, around 14,000 U.S. soldiers and contractors have died in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. An unusually high percentage of returning soldiers have taken their lives, overdosed or died in car wrecks. Fifty-two thousand Americans have been wounded significantly in action: losing limbs, the ability to walk, see or hear, experience life-limiting burns or wrestle with post traumatic stress. There are presently 970,000 Iraq and Afghanistan disability claims registered with the VA.

But this is just the cost to Americans. As of March 2015, approximately 210,000 civilians have died violent deaths in these wars — 70 times more than those killed on Sept. 11, 2001. And this does not include deaths from malnutrition, damaged health systems and ravaged living environments. The quality of life for millions in these two countries has been dramatically reduced by our interventions.

Recommended Stories For You

Let's look closer. Just this past year, according to the Los Angeles Times, 923 children were killed in the Afghanistan war. These are children who matter to their moms and dads. These are children who are not responsible for the conflict around them. And these children ought to hold a similar value in our mind to the 26 children killed at Sandy Hook.

Unfortunately, the President announced on Monday that we would "not be nation-building in Afghanistan, instead we would be killing terrorists."

What this actually means is we will continue to pour death and instability into this region. We will continue to promote a situation in which their children die, and we will do so because we lack the creativity and wisdom to establish a different reality.

A Washington Post columnist reported Tuesday, "There's very little enthusiasm for this policy today in the Pentagon," and the reason is clear. There is no better recipe for creating more terrorists than breaking into another man's home, planting your flag on their coffee table and creating conditions in which their child die. There is no better recruitment tool for ISIS than pictures of dead 6-year-olds caused by American war activities.

Friends, if we want more men and women from the across the world taking up arms against us, plowing into our crowds with trucks or seeking to detonate dirty bombs in our cities, turning up the carnage in their backyard is the fastest and most effective way to do it.

So what is the solution?

The best way forward is with aggressive, nonviolent solutions. The best way forward requires courage, self-sacrifice and creativity. The best way forward requires us to crucify our fears of people who have a different religion and culture, to work against the root causes of terrorism and not simply its manifestations. The way forward is for us to take on the perspective of God, who, in my tradition, considered the lives of Afghans worth the life of his only Son.

Nonviolent approaches to solving international problems work. Unfortunately, the reason nonviolence is hard is because it insists we suffer for the sake of our enemies, winning a war will mean confrontationally and courageously turning one's cheek and refusing to draw one's pistol.

God is a good father, and good fathers get upset when you endanger their kids. Good fathers insist on their little ones becoming the kind of men and women who insist on peace. I don't expect our present president to convert to this way of thinking, but if the rest of our culture does not, we will continue to use our massive military might to make many, at home and abroad, miserable.

If we insist on killing our enemies instead of loving them, we will continue to lose not only our own blood and treasure, but damn our collective soul.

— Jeff Cook teaches philosophy at University of Northern Colorado and pastors Atlas Church on 16th Street in Greeley.