Cooke’s bill allowing law enforcement to detain suspected intensive supervised parole escapees passes committee | MyWindsorNow.com

A bill by Majority Whip Sen. John Cooke’s to clarify language regarding law enforcement procedure with intensive supervision program escapees on Monday passed the Senate Judiciary Committee with a unanimous vote.

The bill, Senate Bill 17-048, would allow law enforcement officials to detain suspected ISP escapees with probable cause, according to a news release from the Colorado Senate Republicans.

The bill now moves on to a vote of the committee of the whole.

“As a former sheriff, keeping our communities safe by closely monitoring convicted criminals completing the terms of their sentence is a top priority,” Cooke, R-Greeley, said. “This legislation is a common sense clarification of existing language that will allow law enforcement officials to keep our communities safer, and I am pleased it has passed committee.”