Coroner identifies inmate found lifeless in cell at Weld County Jail | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Coroner’s office has identified the inmate found lifeless inside his cell at the Weld County Jail Thursday afternoon as the man arrested Saturday after a cross-county car chase in which police say he dragged an officer 15 feet behind his car.

According to a news release from Sgt. Joe Tymkowych, Weld Sheriff’s deputies about 1:45 p.m. found Aaron Bloedel, 42, unresponsive in his cell. Although they performed CPR on him in an attempt to save his life, he was declared dead at 2:41 p.m. by North Colorado Medical Center staff.

Bloedel was arrested Saturday after leading police in high-speed pursuit through southern Weld County and into Boulder County. He was arrested on suspicion of a host of charges including vehicular assault, first-degree assault on a peace officer, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The release from Tymkowych stated law enforcement’s Critical Incident Response Team will continue to investigate Bloedel’s death, and more information will be released as it becomes available.