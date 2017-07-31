Could Sen. Bennet letter pave the way for a better approach to wildfire planning and response in Colorado? | MyWindsorNow.com

2014 — Northern Water and the U.S. Forest Service agreed to split the cost of a $180,000 project to treat 205 acres in the Kawuneeche Valley on the Western Slope.

2014 — Used a $131,000 Wildfire Risk Reduction grant in partnership with the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources and private landowners to implement fuels reduction projects on the east slope, including 220 acres at Chimney Hollow Open Space, Horsetooth Mountain Open Space and Cheley Colorado Camps south of Estes Park.

2013 — Used a $133,780 Wildfire Risk Reduction grant from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to clear dead trees in the Willow Creek watershed (115 acres), Shadow Mountain Reservoir area (230 acres), East Portal area south of Estes Park and the Pole Hill area west of Carter Lake.

The following is a short list of work done by the Colorado Big Thompson Headwaters Project in the past several years:

For the first time since 2010, federal dollars will be available for the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention program, and a bi-partisan group of Western U.S. senators honed in on the Colorado River Basin as a possible landing spot for some of that money.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Dean Heller, R-Nev., and others asked for half of the $150 million to be put toward the Colorado River Basin to address infrastructure and drought contingency planning needs in the upper and lower basins, according to the letter.

One possible beneficiary of such funding would be the Colorado Big Thompson Headwaters partnerships, a group comprising Northern Water, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Parks Service and Forest Service that deals mainly in wildfire mitigation. It's unclear when a final decision will be made regarding the allocation of money from the USDA's Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention program.

"We're not going to get (the full) $75 million," said Northern Water spokesman Brian Werner, adding he spoke with Bennet's staffers. "But it would be nice if it could potentially be used for (the Headwaters) program."

Created in 2012 as a response to devastating wildfires across the state, the group seeks to restore forest and watershed health through a variety of strategies, including removal of beetle-kill pine trees that act as ready kindling along the Colorado River Basin.

"There are enough projects in this partnership, there's no amount of funding that could take care of it all," Werner said.

Although this type of work would take place on the Western Slope, the benefits certainly would be felt along the Front Range, including Greeley.

About a quarter of northeast Colorado's water supply comes from the Western Slope, including half of Greeley's supply, Werner said.

When wildfires hit, subsequent rains are not only capable of causing catastrophic flooding as the Front Range saw in September 2013, but even smaller rain showers can flood rivers with ash and debris that make water treatment difficult, according to a Headwaters group document available online.

Even untreated water used for farming is susceptible, as sediment and debris can clog diversion structures and even sprinkler equipment. With 650,000 acres irrigated by the Colorado Big Thompson project, that's an area of concern.

In summer 2013 before the floods, the Munroe Canal diversion, which diverts water from the Cache La Poudre River within the High Park Fire burn area, became plugged with rock and debris during heavy rains, according to the group.

Water delivery was interrupted for 10 days while crews removed hundreds of cubic yards of material, according to the Headwaters group.

The importance of wildfire mitigation was clear in the senators' letter last week, as they detailed in a news release the effects of 16 years of persistent drought and the challenges of water supply and demand in the future.

Wildfire mitigation is considered an off-farm improvement, which the senators pointed to as important steps that will help farmers down the road.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.