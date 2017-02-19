County Schools Notes: Windsor superstar Morgan Friesen’s preps career traveled much as she does, with a blur | MyWindsorNow.com

Time flies by when you’re winning state titles.

Just ask Morgan Friesen.

Friesen, Windsor’s All-American swimmer, swam in the final meet of her famed high school career Saturday as the Class 4A Girls Swimming and Diving Championships concluded at Edora Pool Ice Center in Fort Collins.

It’s far from the last meet of her competitive swimming career, though.

But, as Friesen prepares to begin her four-year college career at the University of Louisville, she was almost in amazement while thinking about how quickly her four years of high school have gone.

“It has gone by so fast,” Friesen said last week, just a few days before the state meet. “It’s just been so much fun swimming for that (Windsor) team. I’m going to miss it so much — the girls, the school and everything that has to do with what Windsor Wizards swimming is about.”

No doubt, it seems like far fewer than three years ago when Friesen was bursting upon the scene as a freshman with uncanny talent, determined to taste gold right away rather than bide her time.

Since diving into the pool donning a Windsor swimsuit for the first time in 2013, she has earned enough accolades to last a lifetime, even though her preps career has seemingly gone by in a flash.

As hard-working as she is naturally talented, the humble yet personable Friesen has taken her rightful place as easily one of the best swimmers in Weld County history and one of the state’s top swimmers in recent history.

She owns the all-classification state record in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 1.9 seconds), recording the mark as a sophomore in the 2015 state meet. She won her fifth and sixth individual titles on Saturday, defending her titles in the breaststroke (1:03.72) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.55).

She wraps up her high school career with nine All-American performances at a state meet, seven automatic All-American performances.

Friesen’s prep career was like a blur, albeit a decorated and eventful one. It was almost as much of a blur as Friesen herself when she zips past her competition in the pool.

However, the next chapter will be anything but. It will resemble more of a marathon then a sprint.

The next four years, she’ll compete for Division I conference and national titles. Every four years in which she continues to compete, she’ll contend for spots on United States Olympic teams.

In the blink of an eye, Friesen has made an impact like few others on the local girls swimming scene.

Now, with eyes wide open, she’ll look to do the same on the national scene.

Bobby Fernandez covers county schools sports for The Tribune. Reach him at (970) 392-4478, by email at bfernandez@greeleytribune.com or on Twitter @BobbyDFernandez. Listen to him at 11:35 a.m. each Tuesday and 6:35 p.m. each Wednesday on 1310 KFKA.