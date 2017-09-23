Couple of 22 years brings their food trailer to Windsor

Between the Bunz food trailer has begun making stops in Windsor twice per week. To see where the Between the Bunz food trailer is located, go to

Marti and David Rushton have been married for 22 years, and for every one of those years, they have worked together.

Two years ago, they added a food trailer, Between the Bunz, to their list of businesses, and this year they brought it to Windsor.

Being crammed into a 14-foot-long trailer filled with a stove and fryer might not be every married couple's dream, but even though it can feel a little crowded some days, Marti said she and David enjoy being partners in life and work.

"It is tight in there; you have to like each other," she said. "But we've been working together for 22 years. It's pretty amazing."

Marti also teaches horseback riding lessons, and the pair runs a barrel racing production company that takes the two around the state of Colorado.

"It's fun being mobile," Marti said.

Recommended Stories For You

Marti and David bring Between the Bunz to Windsor from their home in Parker on Tuesday nights at High Hops and Wednesdays around the lunch hour at 9531 Eastman Park Drive.

Marti takes the orders while David cooks — Marti said she could burn water — using his secret seasoning on the burgers.

Although David said he has never cooked for a restaurant previously, he always enjoyed cooking at home.

The biggest challenge he faced in the food truck, David said, was how to offer a wide selection of food in such a small space. The secret, he said, is focusing on several base ingredients that can be combined to make different dishes.

They hope to meld their various businesses someday, opening a restaurant near a horse arena, but for now, the food truck will do.

"We've always wanted to have a restaurant, so we thought we'd start with this and see how it goes," Marti said.

Between the Bunz is on the move year-round, unless temperatures drop too low for the trailer to function.

"Rain or snow, we're on the road," Marti said.