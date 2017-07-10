Court date pushed back in case of Greeley hunting store owner accused of firing on hunters, yelling racial slurs | MyWindsorNow.com

Jim Arnold, 38, who police and prosecutors say fired shots and yelled racial slurs at two hunters on property neighboring his own, is next scheduled to appear in court 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29. He is charged with two counts of felony menacing, but has yet to enter a plea in the case.

Another court appearance has been scheduled in the case of a Greeley hunting store owner accused of firing a gun on turkey hunters while yelling racial slurs.

Jim Arnold, 38, owner of Waterfowl Haven Outfitters, appeared in court Monday afternoon on bond, dressed in a clean purple T-shirt and jeans. He did not speak during the appearance, letting his attorney, Bob Ray, talk for him.

Ray was laconic in his request for more time on the case. When Jerrica Phillips, the case's prosecutor, said she would be fine with the delay, Weld District Court visiting Judge Stephen Schapanski scheduled another hearing for late September.

Phillips added that though the Weld District Attorney's Office notified the case's victims of the court date, neither of them chose to attend.

Arnold has yet to enter a plea in the case. He faces two counts of felony menacing, along with prison time if found guilty.

Arnold was arrested May 7 on suspicion of those charges, and his bond was set at $15,000 the next day. That same day, he bonded out of jail, which usually requires a payment of about 10 percent of the set amount. The charges Arnold face stem from April 22 and 23 incidents. According to the affidavit, Kevin Dunnigan owns the property neighboring Arnold's land, just outside of Kersey on Weld County Road 388, and often let Arnold use it for guided hunting trips. Trouble started when the Dunnigans and their friends began to hunt in the area, the affidavit stated. Arnold would "harass" them, according to the report. On April 22, two of the Dunnigans' family friends claimed Arnold appeared and began yelling at them and firing guns. When Dunnigan's son, Taylor Dunnigan, took a friend out hunting for turkey the next day, he warned his friend Arnold might cause trouble.

Dunnigan and his friend set up a camouflaged tent through which to shoot, they later told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, and everything was fine until Arnold showed up.

For two hours, they said Arnold fired shots at them. Taylor Dunnigan later told police some of the shots hit the foliage as near as 5 feet from the tent.

"All day," he yelled, according to the affidavit for his arrest. "All (expletive) day. A bunch of (derogatory slur) hunting on the fence, just like (expletive) (derogatory slur)."

The Dunnigans spoke to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers the next day, and Arnold's arrest came the next week.

A call to Waterfowl Haven Outfitters was not immediately returned Monday.