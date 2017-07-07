Crash on U.S. 34 at Centerra injures eight, causes massive traffic delays | MyWindsorNow.com

U.S. 34 was closed for three hours Friday following a Loveland traffic crash that injured eight people, including four children.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 34 at Larimer Parkway, which is at the Centerra development. Traffic was diverted north to Crossroads Boulevard and delays extended as far east as Weld County Road 13.

According to a Loveland police news release, initial reports indicated that a recreational vehicle driven by Richard Lake, a 27-year-old man from Evansville, Ind., was eastbound in the left lane on U.S. 34, which also is called E. Eisenhower Boulevard in that area. A white Hyundai, driven by Lenda Lundquist, a 58-year old woman from Loveland, was traveling west on U.S. 34 in the left lane. The RV turned left in front of the Hyundai which caused the vehicles to crash.

There was heavy damage to both vehicles and eight people were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims were later taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital in Denver. A third victim was transported to Children's hospital by ambulance, according to the release.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drug impairment as a contributing factor in the crash.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 34 were closed for about three hours while the Loveland Police Technical Crash unit conducted its investigation. The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation were on scene and assisted the Loveland Police Department, the release stated.

Once authorities complete the investigation, the case will be presented to the Larimer District Attorney's Office for a determination of any charges.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about this crash call Officer Andres Salazar at the Loveland Police Department (970) 667-2151.