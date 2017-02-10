Crews to close Colo. 392 at Lucerne for resurfacing | MyWindsorNow.com

Crews will close Colo. 392 from U.S. 85 east to Weld County Road 39, in the area of Lucerne, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday through mid-March for resurfacing.

Until the detour opens, drivers can use the following roads to access areas north and south of the closure points:

» Eastbound Colo. 392: traffic will detour at Weld 37 south to Weld 66 east toward U.S. 85, proceed to Weld 39 and go north to Colo. 392 eastbound.

» Westbound Colo. 392: traffic will detour at Weld 39 south to Weld 66, then west to Weld 37. Proceed north to Colo. 392 westbound.

The project is between mile markers 115.5 and 141.5. Working hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion for this project is August 2017.

Speed limit will be reduced throughout the project. There will be a 10-foot width restriction for equipment and vehicles for paving operations.