Crews to close parts of Interstate 25, Crossroads Boulevard for construction work next week

To learn more about the Interstate 25 Crossroads Bridge project, go to http://www.codot.gov/projects/i25crossroadsbridge .

Crews will close the off-ramp on northbound Interstate 25 at Crossroads Boulevard between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday for maintenance and barrier replacement.

That same night, traffic on southbound I-25 will be switched to a new configuration on the newly completed bridge. Once the switch is complete, the new bridge will hold all four lanes of I-25 traffic, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release.

The I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard is about 5 miles west of Windsor.

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Crossroads Boulevard will be closed at the I-25 interchange as crews remove the temporary bridge.

During these closures, the roundabouts at the interchange will remain open. Motorists traveling through the roundabouts are advised to do so with caution. Officials ask that driver pay close attention to flaggers' directions, as construction vehicles will be in motion throughout the work zone.

"September will be a busy month for this project, and we appreciate the public's patience and understanding," Project Engineer Jim Hoffman said in the release. "After mid-September, we do not expect any more significant road closures moving forward."

Recommended Stories For You

» DETOUR INFORMATION: Both Crossroads Boulevard (which also is Colo. 392) and U.S. 34, located to the north and south of the construction zone, respectively, will remain open. Officials are encouraging motorists to use those roadways to navigate around the closures. Either route will add about 5 minutes of additional travel time, the release states.

» CONTACT INFORMATION: If you have questions about the project or would like to be added to the project distribution list, please contact the public information team by phone at 970-775-8575 or by email at I25Crossroads@PublicInfoTeam.com. You will receive a response within 24 business hours.