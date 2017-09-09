Cross country team competes in Littleton

Littleton — Four Weld schools competed across three divisions at the Liberty Bell Invitational on Friday, led by Frontier which won the Division three boys title and finished fifth in girls.

Levi Chambers finished second with a time of 16 minutes, 7 seconds followed closely by teammate Jaden Davis who finished fifth with a time of 16:36.

Hannah Ellis paced the Wolverines girls with a time of 19:00, good enough for third.

University finished fifth in division four on the boys side and 12th on the girls side.

The Bulldogs were led by Kylie Kravig, who finished fourth with a time of 19:47.

Windsor and Greeley West both competed in division two.

Morgan Hykes paced the Wizards, finishing ninth on the girls side with a time of 18:42. The Spartans were led by Maria Geesaman who finished with a time of 10:13, good for 38th.

Liberty Bell Invitational

Division 2

Boys

Team Scores — 1. Centaurus 43, 2. Heritage 74, 3. Niwot 75, 4. Pine Creek 151, 5. Regis Jesuit 177, 17. Windsor 486, 22. Greeley West 636.

Top five individuals — Ares Reading, Niwot, 15:49, Cooper Brown, Centaurus, 15:57, Drew Seider, Wheat Ridge, 15:57, John O'Malley, Centaurus, 16:06, Dylan Schubert, Thompson Valley, 16:11.

Greeley West — Cory Bonds 19:04, Ricky Carmona 19:31, Gabriel Franco 20:24, Andre Martinez 21:06

Windsor — Ryan Schumacker 17:12, Alexander Kalan 19:02, Cord Anderson 19:11, Jason Thornton 19:27

Girls

Team Scores — 1. Pine Creek 97, 2. Valor Christian 116, 3. Centaurus 118, 4. ThunderRidge 160, 5. Niwot 176, 9. Windsor 228, 14. Greeley West

Top five individuals — Mackenzie Marler, Cheyenne East, 17:59, Stephanie Carrasco, Thornton, 18:10, Shae Henley, ThunderRidge, 18:17, Isalina Colsman, Regis Jesuit, 18:36, Taylor James, Niwot, 18:38.

Greeley West — Maria Geesaman 20:13, Jaelyn Salgado 20:57, Ana Rivera 21:00, Kendra Roth 22:11

Windsor — Morgan Hykes 18:42, Kyndel Anderson 19:50, Brooke Shrader 21:21, Evelyn Moyer 21:31