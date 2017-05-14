Darcy named Windsor Optimist Club Officer of the Year | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Police Officer Chris Darcy was named the Windsor Optimist Club Officer of the Year on Thursday.

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, the award recognizes officers for their job performance and attitude over the past year.

Darcy joined the Windsor Police Department in February 2015, and has assisted with officer recruitment. He also was recently selected as the department's first school resource officer, and will transition into his new role with the start of the 2017-18 school year.

"Chris is a very respected and dedicated officer, both within the department and in the community," said Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek in the release. "Compassion for others is a strong suit for Chris. He is a positive professional (who) serves the Windsor community with pride and strives to make a difference in the lives of those around him every day."

The Windsor Optimist Club is the local chapter of Optimist International, a worldwide organization dedicated to serving and benefiting youth, as well as fostering respect for law enforcement personnel.