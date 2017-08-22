Dates set for fall Coffee with the Mayor events

The town of Windsor will continue its 2017 Coffee with the Mayor series through fall, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Starbucks, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Windsor residents are invited to join Mayor Kristie Melendez to discuss questions or comments over coffee, which will be provided by the town.

According to the release, coffee with the Mayor 2017 will take place from 7:30-9 a.m. on the third Saturday of every month at the following locations:

 September 16: Starbucks, 1570 Main St.

 October 21: Robin's Nest, 430 Main St.

 November 18: Coffee House 29, 1039 Main St., Suite K

 December 16: Safeway Starbucks, 1535 Main St.

Residents can sign up for email or text message calendar alerts at windsorgov.com/notifyme, or follow the town of Windsor on social media: Twitter and Instagram, @windsorgov or facebook.com/windsorgov.