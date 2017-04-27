Dawson squashes Windsor’s early momentum with frantic first-quarter stretch in matchup of top 10 boys lacrosse teams | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor was plenty aware of what it was up against Thursday at H.J. Dudley Field.

The Wizards proved as much in the first 1 minute, 49 seconds of their game.

Unfortunately for Windsor, it took the top boys lacrosse team in Class 4A, Dawson, only about six seconds to show that energy and intensity isn't always enough to counter sheer talent, precise execution and all-around excellence.

The Mustangs completely seized the Wizards' early momentum with a pair of go-ahead goals in a six-second span late in the first quarter, en route to a 16-2 Pikes Peak Conference win.

"We had some things that we could have fixed: We could have played defense a little better, watched the cuts, we could have possessed a little more on offense," Windsor senior defenseman Jake Hardy said. "But, I have to give it to Dawson. They are a well-rounded team. They have a lot of good players, and they are very deep."

The Wizards (3-2 Pikes Peak, 7-5 overall) — ranked sixth by CHSAANow.com — appeared plenty primed for their long-anticipated encounter with the consensus top-ranked Mustangs, last year's state runner-up. After winning the opening face-off, junior midfielder Matthew Nisbet poked a goal past Dawson goalie Dawson Santangelo to put Windsor up just 1:49 into the game.

The Mustangs didn't waste much time striking back. Midfielder Asher Walker scored unassisted with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

However, the game of cat-and-mouse didn't last long.

Midfielder Jack Shams scored off an assist by attackman Gavyn Pure with 13.8 seconds left in the first. Then, six seconds later, midfielder Kyle Sudol extended Dawson's lead to 3-1 — igniting a run of 11 unanswered goals for the Mustangs.

"We looked pretty polished tonight," Dawson coach Peter Devlin said. "We didn't have too many unforced errors. But, Windsor has a good defense. They definitely played hard in some of our matchups."

Aside from the opening minutes, Windsor couldn't keep up with one of the state's most prolific offenses. The Mustangs out-shot the Wizards 25-11, scoring on their first five shots of a six-goal third quarter.

Seven players scored for Dawson. Shams, Sudol, Pure, Hunter Watts and Mac Zee each scored multiple goals.

"One of our captains mentioned it: This is our measuring stick," Windsor varsity assistant coach Nick Allan said. "We get to see what the top is, and we get to make ourselves that much better. We've got three more games left, and three more wins left to go."

Best individual performance

The Mustangs had plenty of standouts as they dissected the Wizards' defense with the precision of a surgeon.

Pure led the way with four goals and three assists.

Turning point

After Windsor struck first, Dawson took full control with three goals in the first period, including two in the aforementioned six-second stretch during the final 13.8 seconds of the period.

Up next

The Mustangs are every bit as good as a top-ranked team should be. They'll try for their seventh win in a row when they play host to fellow 4A contender, third-ranked Cheyenne Mountain (8-3), in a nonconference game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Wizards saw their seven-game win streak snapped but will look to get back on track when they travel to All-City Stadium in Denver to face George Washington (3-2, 5-8) at 6 p.m. Monday.

First quarter

WHS — Matthew Nisbet, 10:11

DHS — Asher Walker, 5:25; Jack Shams (Gavyn Pure), :13.8; Kyle Sudol, :08

Second quarter

DHS — Hunter Watts, 11:19; Watts, 11:15; Pure, 7:53; Pure (Mac Zee), 1:09

Third quarter

DHS — Zee (Pure), 11:19; Sudol, 11:05; Zee, 8:42; Pure, 6:34; Ernie Quintana, 3:09; Shams, 1:12.

WHS — Andrew Bloss, 6:02.

Fourth quarter

DHS — Shams, 6:55; Watts (Pure), 5:50; Pure, 4:25.

Shots — DHS 25, WHS 11.

Saves — DHS (Dawson Santangelo) 3, WHS (Blake Crownover 5, Joe Kieran 1) 6.

Power plays — DHS 4, WHS 1.