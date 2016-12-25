Deadline for beginners beekeeping course registration approaches | MyWindsorNow.com

There’s still time to sign up for the Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association’s annual Beginning Beekeeping Course in January.

Space is limited, and registration will close Friday, or when the class is full.

For course registration and fee payment schedule, go to the NCBA website, http://www.nocobees.org. The course consists of three classes on consecutive Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 7. The classes will run from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kerst Barn, 17765 Colo. 392.

The site is 14 miles off Interstate 25 on the north side of the street.

Students, individuals and families are welcome to participate. Registration includes membership into NCBA. Light morning refreshments will be provided and door prizes will be awarded each week. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to classes. For more information email ncbasecretary@nocobees.org.