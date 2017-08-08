Dear Windsor: The speed limit is 30mph | MyWindsorNow.com

I thought I'd remind you of something you seem to have forgotten. The speed limit in almost the entirety of town is 30 mph. I know, I know, for those of you new to town it's frustrating. Believe me, when I moved here it irritated me no end. We have wide streets. Heck, Main St. is four lanes. 30 mph feels ridiculously slow if you come from other places.

I'd like to let you in on a little secret. No matter where you are in town, you can't get to any other place in town faster if you speed. I've learned from experience. It's just one of those sciency things like physics. Every light is timed for 30 mph. No matter how aggressively you tailgate me or pass me with hostile glares, I'll still meet you at the red light.

The thing is, 30 mph can feel like punishment, but you forget another important fact. Windsor is a pedestrian town. We like to walk, ride our bikes, and skate board. Colorado is an outdoor state, and Windsor epitomizes that lifestyle, particularly in the summer. Some things about this town baffle me, two grocery stores across the street from one another, nine pizza places, and three Starbucks.

Some things I love. When our kids were little, we felt confident allowing them to ride to the lake or Dairy Queen. They not only walked to school but the library or 7-Eleven on the free Slurpee day. I have walked our dogs from Eastman Parkway to Windsor Lake and have even crossed Main Street east of downtown without fear of being run down by a car. People in cars stopped at the crosswalks for you. No longer.

Maybe it's the addition of the traffic circles, and I notice folks emerge at their turns faster than usual. Perhaps we have an influx of new residents who aren't acclimated to the lower speed limit. I don't know.

I do know a few of things for certain. I'm going to wait for a full beat before I turn left from 11th Street onto Main because I've seen at least one car a week blow through that red light. If you're going to tailgate me, I might slow down a little more. I may need more reaction time if something happens and I know you're car is right on my bumper. No matter how many times you honk at me, I'm still going to stop for the pedestrian waiting to cross 7th Street even if it takes three or four oncoming cars to notice my flashing lights. I'm pretty sure it's the law and also common courtesy.

In any case, when I pull up to the next light next to you after you've punched the gas and passed me, I'll still smile and wave at you. Windsor is still a small town after all, and that's one of the benefits.

Julia Lynne is a graduate of Metropolitan State University and Colorado State University. She holds degrees in Aerospace Science, English, English Education, and Education. Julia lives and writes in Windsor, while wrangling two pseudo adult sons, three dogs, and two cats. She holds certifications in Viniyoga, Cycle Fusion, and Pilates. You can find her fitness classes at the Town of Windsor Recreation Center.

— Julia Lynne, For the Windsor Now