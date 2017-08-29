Deb and Terry Harper named Grand Marshals for Windsor Harvest Festival Parade

This year’s Windsor Harvest Festival Parade will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, along Walnut and 7th streets. Parade lineup for entries will begin at 7 a.m. at Walnut Street and Colo. 257 or Chestnut Street and Chimney Park Drive. Entries are asked to follow the instructions that were emailed to them. The parade will then move west down Walnut Street to 7th Street, then south on 7th Street to Eastman Park Drive. For more information go to http://www.windsorharvestfest.com .

When Terry Harper started volunteering for the Windsor Harvest Festival, his wife, Deb, was pregnant with their son, David.

Now, the couple is looking forward to seeing the 23-year-old when he comes home from school at Colorado School of Mines to help with the festival, like he has done most of his life.

This year, it's their turn to be honored as Grand Marshals for the festival parade.

"It's very humbling," Deb said.

Casey Johnson, the chair of the harvest festival volunteer committee, said the distinction does more than honor longtime volunteers. Both are well-known and respected Windsor community members.

Deb has worked with the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District for 25 years. In fact, she was the one who recruited Johnson when he was in eighth grade to volunteer for the festival.

Deb's father was a Windsor native, and she and Terry said they both feel a deep connection to the community. That connection, and the desire to make more connections, was one of the reasons both decided to volunteer more than 20 years ago. The two soon began organizing food vendors for the event, which became their main responsibility during the festival.

"It's just a way to pay back your community," Deb said. "I think everybody should do it."

The small volunteer committee, comprised this year of about 10 people, have all become part of their extended family.

"Our kids have grown up together, and now our grandkids are growing up together," Deb said.

Although the familial feel of the festival has always been there, Terry said, organizing the food vendors for the event has not been without challenges.

Until the town became more involved, Terry said electricity was one of the biggest issues. Without electricity, food could spoil.

One year, he remembers going to get a generator to make sure the vendors always had power. Terry was new to the workings of generators, but he had been warned it would need oil pretty regularly.

So, he decided to add oil while it was still running.

"It went everywhere," he said, as he and Deb laughed.

Deb and Terry said they are both excited and sad to be stepping down from a leadership role in the festival, but their daughter, Alison Ikenouye, is helping alleviate their worries.

When she was little, about 6 years old, Ikenouye would help her parents carry ice to the festival food vendors.

"She's been helping me for years," Deb said.

Now, as her parents step back from their role, Ikenouye will be taking over organizing food vendors with the help of her daughters, 10-year-old Amalia and 6-year-old Sophia.

"Sophia's excited because she's going to get a blue volunteer shirt to wear this year," Terry said.

Deb and Terry said not wearing the volunteer shirts will be a bit weird, but they are both excited not to carry ice around to all the food vendors, and to choose which events to attend.

"We could go to the pancake breakfast," said Terry.

"If we want to get up that early," answered Deb, with a laugh.