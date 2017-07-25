Delivering smiles: Lil’ Flower Shop brings flowers to local seniors | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about the Lil’ Flower Shop in Windsor, a florist that delivers flowers to area seniors once a year for Make Someone Smile Week, go to http://www.lilflowershop.com , or call (970) 686-2400.

Betty Frazee was surprised and delighted last year when she stepped outside her door and saw a smiley-face mug with a bright flower arrangement inside.

"It was a wonderful surprise," she said.

The mug and flowers were part of the Teleflora Make Someone Smile Week, a week-long event where area flower shops, including those in Greeley and Windsor, and their distributors donate flowers to be made into arrangements and make people smile.

Last Wednesday, Frazee and other residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Windsor put together flower arrangements, hoping to pass on that delight to everyone in the building.

Peggie and Gary Lipps of the Lil' Flower Shop delivered the supplies to Columbine Commons, Windsor Health Care Center and Good Samaritan Society as part of the Make Someone Smile Week.

Although Frazee had not experienced flower arranging before, she and nearly 10 other women cheerfully worked together, carefully placing yellow and white flowers in the mugs.

Kathleen Babbitt, one of the helpers, has extensive experience with flower arranging and said she owned her own flower ship in the 1970s.

Peggy Lipps, when asked why she participated in the Make Someone Smile week, said as soon as people see the flowers and their faces brighten, the answer is obvious.

Michelle Clements, marketing coordinator at Good Samaritan, said she was excited to help arrange and deliver the flowers.

"What flowers don't put smiles on peoples faces?" she said.

Once enough arrangements were assembled, the flowers were delivered to the shelves outside each resident's door.

Lipps has been a part of the Make Someone Smile Week for more than 10 years, including after the 2008 tornado, when she and her husband delivered the flowers to residents affected by the storm.