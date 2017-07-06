Developers break ground on long-vacant Windsor corner | MyWindsorNow.com

A quiet crash sounded Thursday morning as bricks toppled at Colo. 257 and Colo. 392 in Windsor.

"Let's bring down that wall!" Chris Ruff, president of DRM Real Estate Advisors, shouted.

Mike Lovingood of GLH Construction obliged, bulldozing the final wall of the former car dealership, Champion Chevrolet.

Ruff is a developer for the East Pointe project, which aims to turn the 11-lot site on the east side of Windsor into a neighborhood retail center that will soon be home to The Human Bean, Doug's Day Diner, Kum and Go, and, Ruff hopes, more retail.

Kristie Melendez, mayor of Windsor, said the development will clean up one of Windsor's entry points and provide retail on the east side of town.

"I think we have a lot of folks anxiously awaiting something on this corner," Melendez said. "It's going to immediately eliminate an eyesore."

Getting to Thursday's groundbreaking was not an easy process, Ruff told the more than 20 developers, town board members and area residents who attended the ceremony. East Pointe Windsor has faced several challenges, he said, such as dealing with what Ruff called a "mythical" flood plain that will require the easternmost edge of the property to be slightly raised — although Ruff said the area has never flooded — and a city of Greeley water line easement that runs through the property.

"At times it seemed like, 'Eh, maybe this isn't such a good idea,' but we're finally here and we're excited about it," he said.

The Human Bean owner Frank Sherman says it's about time his coffee shop comes to Windsor.

"We've always had our eye on Windsor," Sherman said.

As a Windsor resident, Sherman said he travels past the intersection of Colo. 275 and Colo. 392 often, and hopes other commuters and residents will stop in at The Human Bean for coffee.

"I just might," he said with a laugh.

Sherman is not the only area resident to travel through the intersection. East Pointe will be on a corner with about 33,300 vehicles traveling near the site per day, a number Ruff expects will continue to increase.

To accommodate the traffic, Greg Hughes, the owner of GLH Construction, said his crews will also begin work on Colo. 257 this summer, to install a roundabout between Main and Walnut streets and widen the road.

As soon as the power lines that feed Severance are moved, Hughes said, work on the roundabout will begin in earnest. Crews will have 60 days to get the roundabout complete, he said, to keep the highway closed for as little time as possible.

By this time next year Ruff hopes buildings will be up and shops will be open for business.