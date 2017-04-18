District 3 Board member Ken Bennett to host Community Conversation | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Town Board member Ken Bennett, from District 3, will host a Community Conversation session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 26, at Coffee House 29 located at 1039 Main St, suite K, in Windsor.

Community members are invited to join Bennett to discuss town of Windsor ideas, ask questions or add comments.

The town board serves as the community's legislative body, having responsibility for enacting town ordinances, appropriating funds to conduct town business, appointing members to boards and commissions, and providing direction to town staff, according to its website.