Dolls and Bears for You prepares to close up shop | MyWindsorNow.com

The high-end doll and teddy bear shop’s owner, Joyce Hotra, said she hopes she will continue to sell the titular dolls and teddy bears, but perhaps through some sort of online business. Her “Miss Manners” classes for young girls will be conducted in her home in Water Valley, and anyone interested in enrolling in the classes should call (970) 567-9314.

Dolls and Bears for You, 205 4th St. in Windsor, will close down at the end of this month after just more than a year in business.

After little more than a year in business, Dolls and Bears for You will close around the end of February.

When owner Joyce Hotra leased the space , she knew her storefront at 205 4th St. in Windsor wouldn’t be available for use after her 16-month lease. She hoped after a year of business she could find a new location in town and continue her business, but rent prices in Windsor have gone up, she said, and that’s increased the costs of running a brick-and-motor business.

“I can’t afford it,” she said Tuesday morning.

Hotra admits she often put the smiles of children before traditional business priorities. She said if a young child came into the store they’d always leave with some kind of doll or teddy bear, even if meant she gave it to the child as a gift.

Hotra said when she opened for business in 2015, she sought to keep alive the value of human connection, creativity and play through selling the titular dolls and teddy bears. She also offered manners classes for young girls.

She said she hopes the dolls and bears will continue to sell, but perhaps through some sort of online business. She’ll teach the “Miss Manners” classes out of her home in Water Valley.

Hotra’s business has to be out of the building by Feb. 28, and she suspects her last day of business will come a few days before that, but she isn’t sure exactly when. She said it fills her with sadness to know she’ll have to close down before the end of the month, but she hopes she can start or at least help create a doll, teddy bear and antique toy museum where she can share her love of personal connections with Windsor once again.