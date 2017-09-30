Doug’s Day Diner franchiser brings his concept to Greeley, Windsor

A Doug’s Diner will open at the end of the month in downtown Greeley’s former Eggonomics location, 901 8th Ave. It will feature a breakfast and lunch menu, and eventually a dinner menu as well, according to owners Rick Bruening and Linda Hernandez. The franchise already has locations in Boulder, Centennial, Thornton, Fort Collins and Loveland, and are adding Greeley and Windsor to the list.

The dining hit that is Doug's Day Diner has expanded to Weld County with two new restaurants coming soon.

The popular franchise, heralded for its whopping plates of food, already is in Boulder, Centennial, Thornton, Fort Collins and Loveland. Now, franchisers are going to add Greeley and Windsor to the mix.

The Weld restaurants, however, will ditch the "day" in the name to become Doug's Diner. That's because owners Rick Bruening and Linda Hernandez eventually may add dinner to their menu options.

They've got their work cut out for them for the next few months, at least in Windsor, where the diner will be the first out of the ground in a new retail development called East Pointe off Colo. 392 and Colo. 257, the site of a former car dealership. Bruening hopes that diner will open in April.

Meanwhile, he and Hernandez are busy in downtown Greeley, where they just took over the former Eggonomics, one of the newer restaurant options for downtown diners, which closed Sept. 20 when Eggonomics owner Tim Veldhuizen wanted out and Bruening wanted in.

"We just like the old-town flavor," Bruening said. "We like the small-town flavor, just a Cheers, everyone-knows-your-name type of place. … As soon as we saw it on the corner, in that old building, we just fell in love with it."

They began overhauling the restaurant at 901 8th Ave. just this week. They'll tone down the bright colors, tear out one of the counters and put a home-town touch on the walls with nostalgic wall hangings and such.

The plan is to open at the end of the month. It couldn't happen any faster for officials in Greeley's Downtown Development Authority.

"I think its excellent there was no lapse or gap for that building space, which is a prime location on the 9th Street Plaza," DDA associate director Bianca Fisher said. "The whole breakfast concept was well received, and people were really excited. It says a lot that someone came to (Veldhuizen), because eyes are turning to downtown to see that it's a great place to open a restaurant, and certainly in the breakfast industry there's a need."

Part of the deal for Eggonomics included the speakeasy bar just below it. Bruening will change the name to Greeley Speakeasy and offer the same cocktails and add some craft brews to the lineup, partnering with local brewers and distillers.

Bruening grew up in the restaurant industry, getting his start with McDonalds for a good 10 years before managing Taco Bell restaurants for 20 years. That's where he met Hernandez. Three years ago, the pair bought two of the Doug's franchise restaurant and opened one in Boulder.

It's become quite the popular restaurant, known for its plate-sized pancakes, especially.

"You better come hungry," Bruening said.

Doug's is pretty well known for its southwestern flair, using only Hatch green chilis and red chilis from New Mexico, to build into their homemade menu.

The home cooking doesn't stop there. The restaurant boasts homemade jams and biscuits and a secret pancake recipe that keeps crowds coming back.

Its lunch menu sports a healthy Reuben sandwich and half-pound burgers, as well.

"We want the scratch kitchen," Bruening said. "We get two trucks a week to make sure everything stays fresh."

The local chain was perfect for Windsor, said Stacy Johnson, director of economic development for the town, who recruited Bruening into its East Pointe development.

Frankly, Windsor's smaller population of 25,000 is not yet enough to tempt larger chains even with residents boasting more discretionary income than surrounding cities.

"But we can go after local chains, and they can see the benefit of Windsor and the growth that's here and the lack of full service sit-down restaurants," Johnson said.

That's because owners live and breathe here, Johnson said.

"Getting an Applebee's (for example) to travel to northern Colorado is lot more difficult than to work with local chains," he said.

The restaurants will keep with their breakfast and lunch hours, but they may entertain some dinner menus down the road.

For Greeley, especially with its Friday Fests during the summer, that would be perfect, Fisher said.

"Even if he sticks with his same concept, a breakfast-for-dinner concept could be really fun, even if just for Friday Fest," Fisher mused. "Also, they have a great patio space, which is great for Friday Fest. … Think about it: Mimosas and scrambled eggs on the patio.

"Even if for now they do breakfast and lunch, it'll be a great addition," Fisher said.