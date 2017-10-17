 Downtown Development Authority seeks public input on downtown Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Downtown Development Authority seeks public input on downtown Windsor

Emily Wenger
The Downtown Development Authority is seeking input from the public on peoples' experiences in downtown Windsor.

According to DDA Director Matt Ashby, the development authority hopes to improve Windsor's downtown based on feedback from the public, and from the results of a survey previously conducted with business owners in the downtown.

To participate in the survey, go to bit.ly/DDASurvey.

