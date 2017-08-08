Drinking beer for a cause: Weld County Food Bank to hold Hops for Hunger event in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

WHAT: Hops for Hunger, a new craft beer and food truck event in Windsor, will feature local food and beer, and all proceeds will benefit the Windsor community. Music will be provided by 6 Million Dollar Band.

On Aug. 2, Windsor residents lined up around the Weld County Food Bank's food truck as volunteers bagged green beans, strawberries and other fruits and veggies.

The food bank will soon host its first fundraiser in Windsor, where it served nearly 100,000 meals to the community this past year. Hops for Hunger, which will include several area breweries and food trucks, is an event organizers say they hope will draw people in for some good beer and to raise money for their own community.

Windsor resident Doug Jones works at JBS USA, which has its headquarters in Greeley. He also volunteers with the food bank in Windsor. JBS often donates meat to the food bank, he said.

The fundraiser in Windsor, Jones said, will be a chance for residents to donate money back to their own community.

"It's not a, 'Hey, you don't help us (so) we don't help you' type thing," Jones said. "It really is the opportunity for them to help and be involved."

Though Windsor has a reputation for being a wealthy, bedroom community, Jones said he has seen anywhere from 100-150 people and families visit the mobile food bank each month in Windsor.

The food bank also needs donations for initiatives like its backpack program, which provides children with meals to take home on the weekends during the school year.

"I didn't realize how many kids don't eat on the weekend," Jones said.

Some, he said, may only get two or three meals over the weekend when they don't have school meals.

"It's bad enough when an adult goes hungry," he said. "It's a sin when a child goes hungry."

Ashley Maffei volunteers for the food bank the first Wednesday of every month when the truck makes a stop in Windsor. As a single mother, certified nursing assistant and manager at Windsor Meadows, she knows how difficult purchasing food can be.

"It's like, do you choose a roof over your kid's head or food in their bellies?" Maffei said. "So I think it's really amazing that we have this."

As a nonprofit organization, the food bank relies heavily on community support, said Weston Edmunds, communications manager for the food bank.

"Hops for Hunger gives us the opportunity to bring to light that there are people struggling to put food on the table, even in one of the most affluent towns in northern Colorado," Edmunds said.

Even more important than the funding, Jones said, is the awareness raised about the food bank and its work in Windsor.

"If they don't know we exist they don't get to use our services," he said.

If, for example, the food bank sells 500 tickets to the event, Jones said, for every one person who buys a ticket five others could hear about the food bank. That awareness could also help the food bank reach out to other groups working to fight hunger in the community, he said. And the event will give volunteers who help each week a chance to have some fun together.

Many of the volunteers are seniors, said Mikaela Sandridge, community engagement manager for the food bank. It makes sense, she said, because many who are served by the food bank also are seniors, and many are on a fixed income.

Seeing the other volunteers and support from the food bank in Windsor gives Maffei hope.

"There's a lot of bad stuff out in the world anymore, so it's nice to see some good," she said.