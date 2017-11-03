Drive Time: From Victory Six to Durango SRT 392

In little more than a week in October, I had occasion to assess the opposite ends of a 90-year span of Dodge automobiles, from a 1928 Victory Six sedan to a 2018 Durango SRT 392 SUV.

The Durango for the coming year will offer a new power choice, a 475-horsepower, 6.4-liter Hemi V-8. It is equipped with performance-tuned steering, high-performance suspension and adaptive damping.

Contrasting the horsepower of the big Hemi block was that of the 90-year-old vehicle. The '28 Dodge produced 68 horsepower from its inline flathead-6-cylinder engine, 208 cubic-inch-displacement.

The old one was shown to us by Don and Nadine Cassata; it belonged to Nadine's father, the late Maurice Nelson, and the Cassatas are considering selling the green four-door. The Victory Six is on a wheelbase of 112 inches. I heard it start and run – very smoothly.

I once owned a 1959 Dodge D100 pickup, which previously belonged to my stepfather, Jim Ashby of Sterling. It was powered by the old flathead-6; the following year, 1960, Dodge and Chrysler Corp. introduced their Slant-6 engine.

For the 2017 model year, Dodge Durango purchasers weighed options between a 295-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and a 360-hp, 5.7-liter Hemi V-8. Adding a third choice for 2018 is the Durango SRT 392.

I spent a week with the powerful SRT all-wheel drive (the 392 is indicative of the cubic-inch displacement of the big block), and blinked a time or two at its sticker price of $71,270. The only other Dodges I've driven of that price range were the 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and the '17 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Mated to an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, the Hemi will clip off the 0-to-60 time in 4.4 seconds; the engine bellows on takeoff. There's nothing quicker in its class.

Big brakes are highlighted with red Brembo calipers showing through the wheels, shod with Pirelli Scorpion 295/45ZR20 tires. Improved safety comes from lane-departure warning and guidance, adaptive cruise with advance brake-assist stop capability, forward-collision warning, blind-spot and cross-path detection.

Adding to the interior are a Beats premium sound system with nine speakers, a subwoofer and 506-watt amplifier, and UConnect navigation, with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability.

At 202 inches in overall length, the Durango SRT weighs in at 4,900 pounds, seats six in three rows. During driving maneuvers with me, it averaged 15.4 miles per gallon. Its EPA estimate is 13/19.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.