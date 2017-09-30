Drive Time: Fusion Hybrid makes run to Palm Desert fast

Ford Motor Co. made available a Fusion Hybrid sedan as a lift for Jan and me Sunday from the Phoenix Airport to a resort at Palm Desert, Calif.

The Fusion, a popular midsize model for the past 11 years in its regular gasoline-powered mode, has become the second-best-selling gas-electric hybrid in the country, outsold only by perennial leader Toyota Prius Liftback.

We had dropped off a 2018 Volvo XC60 early Sunday morning at Denver International Airport, then flown on to Phoenix, where the Ford hybrid awaited us.

The drive to Palm Desert was swift, west on I-10 at mostly 80 miles per hour in fairly heavy traffic.

That kind of travel isn't conducive to excellent hybrid fuel mileage, that for the Fusion was 35.8 miles per gallon at the end of the 250 miles. The car's EPA rating is 43 in town driving, 41 on the highway.

At Palm Desert, we joined Dale and Sandy Wells, Kurt and Tammy Wells, Bill and Kathy Allen and Brent and Tina Wells for a few days.

By the time we returned the Fusion to Phoenix Thursday afternoon, it had covered 549 miles at an average of 36.1 mpg. Most competitive midsize hybrids will top this average.

The Fusion introduced its hybrid version in 2010 and has steadily increased sales.

The top 10 hybrids in U.S. sales totals through the end of August were Toyota Prius Liftback 45,189; Ford Fusion 38,351; Toyota RAV4 30,593; Kia Niro 18,116; Honda Accord 15,152; Toyota Camry 11,382; Toyota Highlander 11,099; Toyota Prius C 8,770; Hyundai Sonata 7,871 and Hyundai Ioniq 7,026.

A total of 241,860 hybrids were sold through the end of August, compared with 226,210 at the same time in 2016, an increase of 6.9 percent. The number of hybrids sold thus far this year is a bit fewer than 2 percent of the total number of sales of new cars and trucks. These totals do not include other alternatively fueled vehicles such as plug-in hybrids, which are led by Chevrolet Volt and Toyota Prius Prime, or battery electrics, topped by Tesla S and X, Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf.

The Fusion's powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine, 88kw electric traction motor, continuously variable transmission and lithium-ion battery pack. Its regenerative braking in helping restore energy to the battery pack is virtually seamless in performance.

It's not quick on speed recovery; a contrast to Ford's new Sport model, which I reviewed two or three months ago. No Fusion has ever performed quite as strong as the new Sport with the 2.7-liter, twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 engine boasting 325 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. With a dial shifter and small, easy-to-access paddles on the steering wheel, the 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive sends the Sport on its way in good fashion.

Base price for the Fusion SE Hybrid is $26,480. Add $2,995 for a luxury interior package including heated front seats; $1,575 for driver-assist including lane-keeping system and blind-spot alert; $995 for reverse-sensing, $995 for active park assist and the sticker price grows to $34,510. It had no navigation.

The front-wheel-drive, five-passenger Fusion is a stylish standout with its fastback design and, especially, with a burgundy velvet exterior finish. It is a roomy four-door, though in the hybrid, its battery pack steals storage space in the trunk.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.