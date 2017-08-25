Drive Time: On the road with Toyota, Audi, Rover

"I'll drive," I said.

More than 40 years ago, I accepted the challenge of creating an automotive page for the big-city paper in Denver, assuring editor Bill Hornby I'd drive extra miles to remain abreast of the fast-changing (downsizing) car scene.

After all these years, there's been no letup, it seems.

Jan and I on Monday drove a 2017 Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax to Torrington, Wyo., for the eclipse. On Wednesday I drove an Audi A4 quattro sedan to Estes Park, then chose a 2018 Land Rover Discovery turbodiesel for a test drive to Glen Haven and back to Estes. And Thursday it was to Parker in the Audi for Jan and me to babysit a great-grandson, Brooks Hansen.

The four-wheel-drive Tundra's front seats (leather) are very supportive and there are all kinds of legroom and headroom in the rear-seating area. The truck sits up high, with a step-in height of 23 inches. Bed length on the CrewMax is 5-foot-7. Its exterior finish is quicksand color.

A TRD performance exhaust system adds notes of power from the Toyota's 5.7-liter V-8 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Overall fuel mileage was 15.

Recommended Stories For You

The $51,985 sticker price on the Tundra CrewMax includes front and rear parking assist sonar, Entune Premium JBL Audio with integrated navigation and App Suite, power tilt/slide moonroof, trail-tuned Bilstein shocks, blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

Hundreds of cars and pedestrians jammed the streets of Torrington following the eclipse, and it took an hour after lunch to make our way to the south edge of town. Then, after slowly maneuvering the Tundra 35 miles in 3 hours in stop-and-go conditions, we cut off from U.S. 85 onto a rural road at LaGrange, Wyo., headed on to Pine Bluffs, then Hereford and Briggsdale in northeast Weld County and on home by way of Lucerne.

It was a much more open, relaxed drive on Wednesday in the Audi A4 to the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

After reaching Drake in the Big Thompson Canyon, I forked right onto the Devil's Gulch Road through Glen Haven, for as that road nears Estes from the north, it drops right off at the Stanley.

At the hotel, I met members of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press who had driven new cars from Golden to Estes for mountain test-driving.

My choice of vehicle for an afternoon drive was the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Td6 turbodiesel, which performs very well with a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V-6 diesel engine and 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. It carries sticker price of $80,150.

I drove back down the Devil's Gulch Road to the Glen Haven General Store in the new Land Rover, then returned to the hotel.

Midway between the Stanley and Glen Haven, the road makes a very sharp drop in altitude by way of two tight switchbacks. As I tested both the Land Rover and Audi, a difference in transmission performance was in evidence. Both vehicles are turbocharged with sport/manual mode paddle shifters. I made the descent in both without touching the brakes.

The paddle locked the Audi tranny in 1st gear and held it there all the way down; the Land Rover, however, jumped back into 2nd three times and I had to instantly paddle it back to 1st to maintain my slow but steady descent.

There were no mountains to conquer on Thursday's drive to Parker. The Audi's performance comes from a 252-horsepower, 2.0-liter, turboed 4-cylinder and a new 7-speed automatic transmission. Its sticker price is $52,325.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.