Drive Time: Safety and the stunning Ford Fusion Sport | MyWindsorNow.com

I'd no sooner tested a new safety feature in the 2017 Chevy Suburban one evening last week, when along came Nissan the next day "tooting its own horn" for a similar technology.

Crash-avoidance innovations headline the current rush of advances in automotive safety, though development in safety systems is spread throughout the vehicles' structures.

It's reached the back doors. Opening a rear door on the Suburban, I placed an iPad on the seat, closed the door, then opened and crawled into the driver's seat. Later, upon parking the vehicle, its message center posted this: "Rear seat reminder, Look in rear seat." I did and tucked the iPad under my arm. Nah, I wouldn't have forgotten it without the reminder.

Nissan the next day sent me an embargoed press release regarding its version of the rear door alert, inspired by two company engineers who are also mothers. Nissan, too, will display a message regarding the rear seat, but adds a multiple horn honk to make sure it isn't overlooked. Nissan will launch its application next month, when the 2018 Pathfinder is introduced.

As drivers, we're often forgetful of what we've placed in the rear seat. Certainly no child should be left behind with or without these alerts.

Stunning power of the Sport edition of the 2017 Ford Fusion was in evidence recently during a week I spent with the ruby-red-finished all-wheel-drive sedan. Reverse sensing system, enhanced active park assist, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert were part of its safety makeup.

No Fusion has ever performed quite as strong as the new Sport with the 2.7-liter, twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 engine boasting 325 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. With a dial shifter and small, easy-to-access paddles on the steering wheel, the 6-speed automatic transmission sends the Sport on its way in good fashion.

An "S" button (for Sport) in the middle of the dial shifter can be pushed for improved throttle response, steering effort and stiffened suspension.

Sporty front seats, particularly the seatbacks, are especially supportive, in a combination of leather and suede. Rear seating is roomy and trunk capacity is 16 cubic feet.

Turbo use kept fuel-mileage average in the middle of the car's estimate; 21.9 in an estimate of 17/26. The EcoBoost calls for premium fuel. The four-door rode on Continental 235/40R19 tires.

The sleekly styled Fusion Sport sedan carried a sticker price of $41,675, with a base of $33,605.

Among a long list of standard equipment were rearview camera, remote start, capless fuel filler, aluminum sport pedals, rear air and heat ducts, SiriusXM satellite radio and intermittent wipers.

Here are the specifications for the '17 Ford Fusion Sport AWD:

Capacity: 5 passenger; wheelbase: 112.2 inches; length: 191.8 inches; width: 72.9 inches; height: 58 inches; curb weight: 4,123 pounds; track: 62.7 inches front, 62.4 rear; turn circle: 37.6 feet; Drivetrain All-wheel-drive; Engine 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6; Horsepower/Torque 325/380; transmission: 6-speed automatic; steering electric power-assist; fuel mileage estimate: 17/26; fuel mileage average 21.9; fuel tank: 17.5 gallons, premium; wheels: 19-inch; tires: Continental 235/40R19; trunk volume: 16 cubic feet; warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5/60,000 powertrain; competitors: Buick Regal, Dodge Charger, Subaru Legacy, Volvo S60; assembly plant: Hermosillo, Mexico; base price of review model: $33,605; destination charge: $875; sticker price: $41,675.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.