Drive Time: The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe has luxury look

I welcomed the arrival of the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate all-wheel-drive crossover recently; I'd not driven a Limited version for several years.

The Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is the longer, three-row sport ute; the Santa Fe Sport is smaller, a two-row model. Wheelbase lengths are 110.2 inches for the Limited, 106.3 inches for Sport.

A 250-horsepower, 3.3-liter V-6 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission lends decent performance to the '18 Limited. The shorter Sport gets by with 4-cylinder power.

Built in Ulsan, Korea, the Limited is 193 inches in overall length, with a curb weight of 4,127 pounds. A newly designed front has a luxury look that sometimes is mistaken for a European product.

It competes with the new Volkswagen Atlas, Toyota Highlander, Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9, Chevy Traverse and others.

We drove the Santa Fe to the Islamorada Fish Company at Bass Pro Shops in the Northfield one day this past week for lunch with Ted and Shirley King, longtime Realtors in the southwest portion of the Denver metro area.

The 100-plus-mile drive to Denver and back lifted the Santa Fe's fuel mileage to 22.2; its EPA estimate is 17/22.

The Limited rides on Kumho P235/55R19 tires, with front struts and rear multilinks as suspension components. The Hyundai can be locked in all-wheel drive with the turn of a switch. Drive modes are normal, eco and sport; there are no paddle shifters.

The Santa Fe offers roomy seating for six with leather-covered captain's chairs, heated and cooled in the front seats; QuantumLogic surround sound is a highlight. With all three rows of seats in place, cargo space at the rear is limited to 13.5 cubic feet. Fold flat the third row and that expands to 40.9 feet.

Sticker price reached $44,500 for the Santa Fe Limited Ultimate AWD with the addition of a tech package of smart cruise control and stop/start system, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The lane-departure warning consists of loud chirps when the vehicle approaches the lane markings.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.