Dutch Bros. Coffee will soon be coming to Windsor

At Monday night’s Windsor Town Board meeting, the board approved an ordinance amending chapter 6 of the Windsor Municipal Code that will allow for the establishment of entertainment districts . The districts, which would be controlled by a promotional association comprised of representatives from area businesses, could create a common consumption area where alcohol could be taken outside in between the businesses.

The Windsor Town Board postponed action on a plan between three government partners – the town of Windsor, the town of Severance, and the Northlake Metropolitan District – to start phase one of a sewer line project. Phase one would include a design of a sewer line out to Colo. 257 and Harmony Road, where Rocky Mountain Sports Park has announced it will build the world’s largest sports park. Mayor Kristie Melendez said she wanted more assurances that the project will be built on the site before voting, and the board agreed.

When Nate Frary and his wife, Krisanna, visited her family members in Colorado Springs 13 years ago, they fell in love with the state.

They quickly formed a long-term goal of moving to Northern Colorado and opening Dutch Bros. Coffee franchises. Now they are moving ahead with a Windsor Dutch Bros., their third in northern Colorado in less than two years.

At Monday night's Windsor Town Board meeting, the board approved an incentive package that will give the business 50 percent back of the 3 percent sales tax each year for five years.

Economic Development Director Stacy Johnson presented the plan to the board, and said although the entire sales tax is 3.95 percent, .95 percent of that has been voted by residents to go to the Community Recreation Center and is not eligible for rebate.

“It’s a huge blessing, you know, and that’s really just having a town be able to recognize the struggles of starting a new business in the community,” Nate FraryDutch Bros. Franchise Owner

Johnson said she had been trying to fill the lot at 901 Main St. with a retail business each time it has been empty of a car dealership.

To work with the existing site, Johnson said, Frary will spend about $300,000 more than if he were to start from scratch on an empty piece of land. The total project will be just over $1.6 million. Averaging the yearly income of his Fort Collins and Loveland locations, Frary projects the income of his Windsor location will be about $25,000 the first year. Combining sales tax rebate and fee waivers, the business would expect to get $102,000 back over five years.

When board member Myles Baker suggested a cap on the amount of taxes back the business would receive, in case it does better than projected, Frary argued either way he will be bringing the town money it was not getting from the car lot. The board agreed and approved the incentive unanimously.

Frary said he hopes to hire 20-25 part-time employees. When he said the business will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, several board members smiled.

Frary said the location, near the high school, is also ideal for the coffee shop because it caters to that age group.

"It's a cool, fun, safe place for that age group to come and hang out and hopefully keep them out of trouble," he said.

He also said the franchises, which are all locally owned, often collect donations for various charities.

"We spend a lot of time doing things in the community," he said.

Frary said he was grateful for the work Johnson and the town board did in the meeting to make sure he would be able to open.

"It's a huge blessing, you know, and that's really just having a town be able to recognize the struggles of starting a new business in the community," he said. "And Stacy is a saint."

The board also approved a site plan for the business, which includes keeping the existing trees that surround the site, and improving the sidewalk. The building will also have a drive-through and pick-up window.

Although some of the other locations have two drive-up windows, Frary said the Windsor site is not conducive to more than one window. But employees will leave the building to take orders, and the drive-through can accommodate up to 12 cars, so Frary said the business will work to meet its 30-60 seconds per car goal.

The first location, in Fort Collins, opened about a year and a half ago, and the Loveland location less than a year ago.

Within the next several years, Frary said he is working to open a location in Greeley and other areas in northern Colorado.

The coffee shop, which Frary said includes coffee, tea, smoothies and milkshakes, is aiming for opening in March 2018 at the earliest, and May at the latest.