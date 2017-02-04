eARTh’ art exhibit opens Feb. 22 at the Windsor Art and Heritage Center | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Art and Heritage Center will host an opening reception for the mixed-media art exhibit “eARTh: Nature’s Artistic Energy” from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at 116 5th St.

The exhibit itself opens Feb. 22 and runs through March 18 at the Windsor Art and Heritage Center. The exhibit is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Artists Suzette McIntyre, Toby Baker, Annie Surbeck and Susan Nelson combine their diverse styles to create an exhibit that illuminates the profound effects of nature’s artistic energy through photography, convergent media, and sculptural earthworks, according to a release from the Art and Heritage Center.

“This body of work is a collaboration,” said McIntyre. “It features four artists with four interpretations of earth’s artistic and diverse influence in nature.”

“eARTh” was inspired by a recent expedition of the artists to the National Grasslands, according to the release.

“The idea of this exhibit emerged when the four of us took a photography trip to the National Grasslands,” McIntyre said. “We realized the extreme differences in perception of the same subjects. It will make quite an interesting and thought-provoking show.”

For more information, call Museum Curator Caitlin Heusser at (970) 674-3524.